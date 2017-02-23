Monty’s Home hosts pet expo and silent auction

Pet Expo and Silent Auction raises funds for the prison training program at Monty's Home. (Source: Monty's Home)

Monty’s Home is a non-profit organization that works with canine rescue and prison training programs and offers pet education.

The organization’s biggest fundraiser is the pet expo and silent auction.

It is the largest indoor pet event in the area and had more than 70 pet-related vendors participating.

The expo is a family event and free for children and $5 for those 12 years and older.

The expo and auction take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Coastline Conference and Event Center.

