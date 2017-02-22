New Hanover’s Ramello Williams named WECT Athlete of the Week.

New Hanover’s Ramello Williams is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



The Junior averaged 12 points in three victories to lead the Wildcats to the Mideastern Conference Tournament title.



Tuesday night Williams scored 21 points in the New Hanover's win over Middle Creek.



