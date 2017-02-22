TaKwana Bland's 27 leads Cape Fear past Brunswick C.C.

Bolivia, NC - Cape Fear women’s basketball defeated conference rival Brunswick Community College, 63-47, on the road. TaKwana Bland led the team with 27 points.

The first half was evenly matched, with both teams exchanging leads. Cape Fear struggled shooting the ball in the first quarter, which head coach Lori Drake adjusted itself once they played with structure.

“It can’t be just be go out there and play ‘free flow’, not at this level, and not for us. Once we made that change and started to understand it, we started scoring points.”

Up 16-15 midway through the second quarter, the Sea Devils went on a 6-1 run to take a 22-16 lead, with Bland scoring four of the six. The Dolphins responded to cut the their lead to three, but a jumper from Nikia Wallace with under a minute gave Cape Fear a 24-19 lead.

Bland contributed 11 in the points in the half, which Drake felt helped jump start their offense.

“We couldn’t throw the ball in the basket in the first half, but then we got going, and TaKwana Bland realised she couldn’t drive, but had to shoot, she stepped up.”

Brunswick started the second half on a 6-0 run to tie the game. However, Cape Fear responded, scoring 6 straight of their own. It sparked a strong quarter for the Sea Devils, who scored 17 in third to take a 41-35 lead.

The Sea Devils maintained their lead into a fourth. Two 3-pointers from Bland extended their lead to 10, the highest of the half to that point. With six and a half minutes remaining, Cape Fear took full control, forcing the Dolphins into tough shots, holding them to just 12 points in the fourth.

Along with Bland’s 27, Nikia Wallace finished with 17 points, while Taylor Foulks scored 15. Their contributions were huge given the off-night from Destiny Campbell, who didn’t score. Brunswick ran a Box-and-1 defense whenever she was in the game, making a point to take her out of the game.

“Fortunately, we had the depth and had other kids who could come in and step up,” said Drake.

The win improves Cape Fear to 21-4 on the season, and 15-2 in conference play. Their next game is scheduled for Saturday, February, 25th, where they will take on Catawba Valley Community College at home as part of a double header for Homecoming weekend. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Courtesy of Nick Denning