Rail realignment could mean new bridge and new public transportation

The red dotted line shows the proposed new railway. The colored lines show a possible streetcar system. (Source: City of Wilmington)

A major project moving Wilmington’s railway from one side of the Cape Fear River to the other could also add a new bridge and new way to get around town for citizens.

The mayor’s task force for rail realignment hosted an open house Wednesday to get public feedback on early project plans.

Currently, the project is still in the feasibility study phase, but early plans show the current rail line that goes through Wilmington shifting to the west side of the river.

The existing line could then be converted into a streetcar system connecting different parts of Wilmington to the downtown area.

Laura Padgett, chair of the task force, said the project could cost between $500 million and $1 billion, but there could be ways to reduce that cost by 40 percent.

“The future of this country, the state and this region rests on transportation facilities and whether they work, whether they provide access and mobility to the people they serve,” Padgett said. “Infrastructure across the country as well as here is really under-maintained and under-built, and if we don’t do something about it this country will pay the price.”

Planning Director Glenn Harbeck said some residents are only 60 feet way from the current railroad.

If the line moves over the river, the nearest residence will be one mile away.

Harbeck said the realignment will also help ease traffic around the city and make a more direct route for trains heading to the port.

“The most important thing is if we don’t start now, then 10 years from now when our traffic congestion gets really bad, then we’ll say ‘well why didn’t we do this 10 years ago?’” Harbeck said. “So the thing to do now is to at least get the project started and get it in the pipeline.”

The feasibility is set to be released to the public in April.

Updates and more details on the project can be found on the city's website.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.