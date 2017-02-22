'Puppy mill bill' filed in General Assembly proposes stricter guidelines for dog breeding facilities

A bill introduced in the General Assembly Wednesday aims to eliminate puppy mills. (Source: AP Images)

House Bill 179 would create a standard of care for dog breeders, mainly commercial breeders.

If the bill passes, anyone who owns, has custody of, or maintains 10 or more female dogs that are capable of breeding will have to follow stricter guidelines.

Those include access to exercise on a daily basis, appropriate veterinary care, and daily assessment of each dog's overall health.

The bill also calls for special flooring, and enclosures large enough that each dog can sit, stand, lie down or turn around comfortably.

Failure to comply could lead to a fine of at least $25 for each dog up to $1,000 or jail time.

There are an estimated 250 puppy mills in the North Carolina.

Similar bills have been introduced in the General Assembly before but have failed.

The latest bill is on the House calendar to be introduced Thursday.

