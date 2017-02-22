High School Hoops 2nd round Schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Hoops 2nd round Schedule

By: AJ Ricketts, Reporter
Connect
High School Basketball Tournament Bracket (Source:WECT) High School Basketball Tournament Bracket (Source:WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

(Team listed last is home) 

Girls
1A
Lejeune vs. East Columbus

2A
East Bladen vs. Roanoke Rapids
Farmville Central vs. North Brunswick

3A
Terry Sanford vs. Topsail

4A
Apex vs. New Hanover
Laney vs. South Central 
Hoggard vs. Green Hope 

Boys
1A
Jones Senior vs. Whiteville

2A

3A
Northern Guliford vs. West Brunswick

4A
Green Hope vs. New Hanover

Powered by Frankly