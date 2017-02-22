High School Hoops 2nd round Schedule

New Hanover and Whiteville punch tickets to State Championship seriesMore >>
New Hanover and Whiteville punch tickets to State Championship seriesMore >>
8 run 6th inning leads Delaware past UNCW 14-8More >>
8 run 6th inning leads Delaware past UNCW 14-8More >>
We already knew that CJ Bryce's days in Wilmington were numbered. But a social media post is giving an indication of where the outgoing UNCW men's basketball star CJ Bryce will end up.More >>
We already knew that CJ Bryce's days in Wilmington were numbered. But a social media post is giving an indication of where the outgoing UNCW men's basketball star will end up.More >>
Behind a stellar outing from pitcher Alex Royalty and three home runs, UNCW scored a 6-2 victory over William & Mary at the CAA baseball tournament at Brooks Field.More >>
Behind a stellar outing from pitcher Alex Royalty and three home runs, UNCW scored a 6-2 victory over William & Mary at the CAA baseball tournament at Brooks Field.More >>
Six in-state opponents and two invitational tournaments highlight the UNCW men's basketball nonconference schedule, which was released on Thursday.More >>
Six in-state opponents and two invitational tournaments highlight the UNCW men's basketball nonconference schedule, which was released on Thursday.More >>