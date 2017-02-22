Chadbourn officers turn in letter to town council in support of a different police chief

At a closed town council meeting Tuesday night, suspended Police Chief Rene Trevino said members of the Chadbourn Police Department turned in a signed letter to town council members. (Source: LinkedIn)

The letter was signed by about half the police department, and supported another member of the police force for chief. Trevino said he has no plans to resign his position at this time.

Several Chadbourn residents said Wednesday that they were frustrated to see how many issues there's been between the police department and town council. One said he wants to see town council spend less time and energy on the same issues, so they could make other positive changes.

Russell Gause said he supports everyone's first amendment rights, but that social media has escalated conflict in Chadbourn.

"They won't let council do their jobs. Somebody's always intervening with this council, and I've never seen things this divided in Chadbourn," Gause said.

As of Wednesday afternoon night, Trevino doesn't know how long his suspension will last. Lt. Brian Anderson, the second in command in the department, is overseeing the department during this suspension, according to Trevino.

