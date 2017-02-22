Chadbourn wins grant for water and sewer improvements

The town of Chadbourn has won a grant to pay for most of a water and sewer line improvement project. (Source: WECT)

The town of Chadbourn won a grant to pay for most of a water and sewer line improvement project. According to Interim Town Manager Pat Garrell, the USDA awarded the town a total of $3,028,000 for the project.

The majority of the work is taking place on Brown Street which is a heavily traveled area in the summer.

Project manager Logan Parsons said the contractor will be off the street by April 1 to make sure there are no detours for vacationers. Even though they will be off the street, the rest of the work could take 12 months.

Parsons said in case of water leaks, replacing the whole system at once was the best course of action.

"It's dangerous conditions, there's heavy traffic out here, and they have to dig down through the pavement and get to the water line or the sewer line to make their repair," Parsons said. "So by doing it all at once, it's more economical, and it's going to make things easier on the town."

The grant will also cover upgrades to the town's wastewater treatment plant.

