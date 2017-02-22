Autopsy reveals man killed in officer-involved shooting was severely impaired

Brunswick County District Attorney Jon David announced in January Officer Jacob Schwenk was justified in the Dec. 9, 2016 fatal shooting of 43-year-old Brent Quinn (Source: WECT)

The blood alcohol content of a man killed in a shootout with a Leland police officer was more than three times the legal limit, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday.

Brunswick County District Attorney Jon David announced in January Officer Jacob Schwenk was justified in the Dec. 9, 2016 fatal shooting of 43-year-old Brent Quinn, a former Marine, during an armed confrontation on Bridgeport Way in the Windsor Park community. The announcement came following an independent SBI investigation of the incident.

Schwenk was dispatched to the area just before 9 p.m. following 911 calls reporting a vehicle driving erratically.

As Schwenk approached the suspect vehicle, Quinn exited the car, pulled out a 9mm handgun and began firing, hitting the startled officer six times -- once in the chest and five times in the legs. Schwenk managed to return fire from a seated position, hitting Quinn six times. The whole incident lasted only ten seconds, according to David.

According to the report, the medical examiner noted a “strong odor of alcohol” on Quinn, and the toxicology showed a significant blood ethanol level of 260 mg/dl, equivalent to a blood alcohol content of .26. In North Carolina, it is illegal to drive a vehicle while noticeably impaired or with an alcohol concentration of .08 or higher.

“At this level the individual’s judgment and coordination most likely would have been impaired,” the report states.

Reports indicate effects of a blood alcohol level between .25 to .399 include alcohol poisoning and loss of consciousness.

Quinn was shot twice in the head, once in his neck, once in his chest, once in his upper left arm, and once in his left hand, according to the report. The medical examiner listed his cause of death as gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and arm.

Schwenk, who was wearing a bulletproof vest during the incident, was rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he had surgery to save both of his legs. In addition to the vest, officials credited another Leland officer, Charles McGee, for saving' Schwenk's life by quickly applying critical medical care at the scene.

