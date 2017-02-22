More than 60 Laney students sent home after skipping homeroom

Officials with New Hanover County Schools said more than 60 students at Laney High School were sent home for the day after skipping homeroom Wednesday morning.(Source: WECT)

Officials with New Hanover County Schools said more than 60 students at Laney High School were sent home for the day after skipping homeroom Wednesday morning.

According to Dr. Rick Holliday, deputy superintendent with the school system, one of the grade levels at Laney was prepping to take the ACT, which meant the rest of the students had to attend homeroom.

Holliday said New Hanover County schools don't typically require students to attend homeroom unless it is needed.

He said the school started receiving phone calls from local businesses Wednesday morning claiming that a large number of students were at the stores, which included McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Dollar General.

School staff went to the businesses and rounded up over 60 students and brought them back to campus. Parents were then alerted and asked to come and pick up the students.

Holliday said he doesn't expect any further punishment to be handed out to the students.

When asked if the students were simply confused about the need to go to homeroom during the ACT preparation Wednesday morning, Holliday replied, "There was no confusion. Whether there is homeroom or not, they're supposed to be in school."

