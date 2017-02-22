Feds audit CFCC's financial aid program

College Trustees to be updated on the federal audit findings at their meeting on Thursday. (Source: WECT)

Cape Fear Community College was recently the subject of a federal audit. The college president plans to inform the Board of Trustees of the details at their meeting on Thursday.

According to CFCC Spokeswoman Rachel Nadeau, the college was notified on Jan. 4 that the Department of Education had selected CFCC for a federal review of their financial aid program. Inspectors conducted a site visit the week of Feb. 6.

“Based upon the exit interview, the team was very complimentary of our staff and our school. There were three findings, and the team stressed that this was impressive for a school our size,” Nadeau shared about the audit findings.

The most significant finding had to do with differentiating between students who fail all of their classes, and students who just stop attending but do not withdraw. The school is being asked to review student records for the last two years and reimburse the Department of Education for any students who should have withdrawn.

The other findings had to do with miscalculating the percentage of time a student attended class before withdrawing and correcting the recorded date when a student withdraws from class.

CFCC said the audit involved a comprehensive review of financial aid administration, college eligibility, and compliance with regulations that govern financial aid. It was not immediately clear if the audit was routine, random, or the result of a specific complaint.

The college is expecting a written report on the audit findings from the Department of Education within 75 days.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.