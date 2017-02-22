Wilmington man indicted on charges from Inauguration Day riots

A Wilmington man was one of more than 200 people indicted in District of Columbia Superior Court Tuesday in connection to “black bloc” rioting tactics used during the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20. (Source: Raycom Media)

A Wilmington man was one of more than 200 people indicted Tuesday in connection to “black bloc” rioting tactics used in Washington, DC during the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20.

According to documents filed in District of Columbia Superior Court, Jashua Barnak, 29, of Saint Andrews Drive in Wilmington, was indicted on two counts of destruction of property damage in the amount of $1,000 or more and felony rioting.

Prosecutors allege during the riots Barnak damaged a limousine and vandalized a Starbucks coffee shop. Court records indicate Barnak pleaded not guilty to the charges on Feb. 16.

Barnak was one of 214 individuals indicted on felony rioting charges.

"It was part of this riot that, on January 20, 2017, the Rioting Defendants used a tactic called "Black Bloc" in which individual defendants wore black or dark colored clothing, gloves, scarves, sunglasses, ski masks, gas masks, goggles, helmets, hoodies, and other face-concealing and face-protecting items to conceal their identities in an effort to prevent law enforcement from being able to identify the individual perpetrators of violence or destruction," the indictment states.

According to a police report filed with the indictment, the alleged offenses occurred between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in a four-block area between the intersections of 13th and O streets Northwest, and 12th and L Street Northwest.

"The group was estimated by officials of the MPD's Special Operations Division to be in excess of 300 people. Members of the group were carrying anarchist flags, and many members of the group wore related paraphernalia including black bandanas and masks, concealing their faces. Multiple members of the group were observed carrying weapons including a hammer and a baseball bat. Many members of the group were dressed similarly to one another, to include predominantly black clothing," the report states in part.

If convicted, felony rioting carries a maximum of ten years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Barnak's attorney, Anna Scanlon, declined to comment on his case.

