First at Four: Celebrate National Margarita Day

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

The Original Meltdown® at On the Border is a way to personalize and customize your favorite ‘Rita by topping it off with a favorite liqueur or premium tequila. (Source: On the Border)

Grab some tequila and limes. Wednesday, February 22 is National Margarita Day.

First at Four on WECT News, bartenders from Wilmington's On the Border restaurant join us with a recipe for the perfect margarita.

House Margarita recipe:

1) First, you’ll want to salt the rim of your margarita glass, and fill it with ice.

2) The salt is optional, but “salted” is the traditional way to enjoy a lime margarita.

3) (In a shaker) We use our own special-blend margarita mix, but there are some good margarita mixes that you can buy at your local grocery store.

4) Add your tequila, about 1 ½ ounces – we use a Gold tequila in our House Margaritas. You can change the flavor profile of your margarita, just by using different tequilas, like Silver, or Gold, or Reposado. And of course, the better the Tequila, the better your margarita will be

5) Add a little triple sec, about ½ ounce. Triple sec is an orange flavored liqueur. The flavor is pretty strong, so you don’t need much; Shake it all up and pour it into your glass

6) If you prefer your margarita frozen, you can pour all the ingredients – including the ice – into your blender, and blend it to a slushy consistency; Add a lime wedge, and you’re good to go

On the Border has been pouring and shaking margaritas since 1982.

For National Margarita Day, the restaurant is serving $2 House Margaritas all day.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved