Wilmington Chamber of Commerce annual meeting to feature Gov. Cooper

Governor Roy Cooper will be the keynote speaker of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce 150th Annual Meeting.

Additionally, marketing representatives will unveil creative aspects of the Chamber's regional marketing initiative that will launch during the Wells Fargo Championship in May.

The meeting will be held March 14, 5:30-8 p.m. at Windell Daniels Hall at Cape Fear Community College Union Station.

Wilmington Chamber of Commerce members are invited to attend the annual meeting at a cost of $65 per person. Attendance for non-Chamber members will be available on a space-available basis at the same cost.

Registration for Chamber members is available online at http://www.cvent.com/d/z5q73l. Non-members should call Megan Canny, member services director, at 910.762.2611 ext. 202 or canny@wilmingtonchamber.org for reservations.

