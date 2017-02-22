ICE arrests Honduran fugitive wanted for machete murders of two men

Authorities arrested an at-large fugitive alien Tuesday who is wanted for the murder of two men in Honduras.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Francisco Escobar-Orellana was arrested near his home in Hope Mills during a targeted enforcement operation in connection with ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

Escobar is wanted in Honduras for allegedly hacking two men to death with a machete at a liquor store in 1993. He entered the United States at an unknown time/place.

"ICE is focused on identifying, arresting and removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws," said ERO Atlanta Field Office Director Sean Gallagher. “ICE Fugitive Operations Teams conduct targeted enforcement operations toward these identified threats to public safety. North Carolina residents are safer today thanks to the professionalism and hard work of these dedicated officers.”

Escobar was booked into the Wake County Detention Center. ICE has lodged an immigration detainer against Escobar and will seek to remove him from the United States to face the criminal charges against him in Honduras.

