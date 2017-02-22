Wilmington police investigate reports of shots fired on Queen, Orange streets

About an hour after the reported Queen Street shooting, police received reports of a shooting on Orange Street. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington police are investigating two reported shootings on Queen and Orange streets Wednesday afternoon.

According to dispatch, a ShotSpotter alert, the city's gunfire-detection system, was activated around 1:40 p.m. in the area of Queen and 12th streets.

A witness told police she saw a man with a shaved head shooting a gun and another man with dreadlocks shot back. Both suspects ran away in opposite directions.

A home on Queen Street was struck by gunfire but no one was injured.

About an hour later, officers were called to the area of Tenth and Orange streets after receiving reports of shots fired. Police said no ShotSpotter alert activated for this reported shooting.

No injuries were reported and no property was damaged.

Police are unsure if both of these incidents were related.

In response to the ShotSpotter alert on Queen Street, nearby Williston Middle, Howe Pre-K, Gregory Elementary, and New Hanover High were issued a shelter-in-place.

