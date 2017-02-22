Online wish lists can open you up to identity theft

Online wish lists can jeopardize your privacy if they are set to public. (Source: NPN)

Online wish lists and wedding and baby registries are fast, high-tech and make shopping a breeze, but you may want to log-on and check your list. Experts say it could reveal too much information about you.

A robotic vacuum and soda maker were easy presents for Mike Pryor to buy for his wife. He just shopped her online gift list.

“These wish lists are very convenient,” Pryor said.

But President of the Identity Theft Resource Center Eva Velasquez warns you may not realize the default setting on many is public. That means anyone could search and find your name.

“People simply don't know," Velasquez said. "They don't realize how much information they're sharing.”

Pryor checked the privacy settings on his family’s wish lists and discovered some were public. Many people's lists reveal their occupations, ages, schools, children, cities and states- information that can entice identity thieves.

“Think of your identity like a puzzle and the more pieces of the puzzle someone has the better the picture they have, and the easier it would be to pretend to be you and commit identity theft,” Velasquez said.

Velasquez has also seen other “unwanted visitors” browse people's lists.

“Perhaps you have a jealous ex-boyfriend or girlfriend and they're looking at your wedding registry that you have publicly available," Velasquez said. "You’re giving them a lot of information, and maybe you don’t want them to have that information.”

Her advice? Make your lists private and share them only with people you want to see them.

For more information about preventing identity theft, click here: www.idtheftcenter.org

