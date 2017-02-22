Seahawks can clinch at least share of CAA title with win Thursday

The UNCW men's basketball team can clinch at least a share of the CAA title with a victory over Towson Thursday night. (Source: UNCW)

The UNCW men's basketball team can clinch at least a share of the CAA title with a victory over Towson Thursday night.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. at Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks (24-5, 13-3 CAA), who lead the conference standings by one game over College of Charleston (21-8, 12-4), wraps up its regular season on Saturday with a home contest against Northeastern.

The Tigers (19-10, 11-5) have been one of the hottest teams in the country lately having won six straight and 11 of their last 12.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TOWSON

Junior guard Mike Morsell, who torched Elon for 32 points last week, is averaging 19.2 points per game during Towson's six-game winning streak,

UNCW

C.J. Bryce has been a consistent scoring threat all season long for UNCW. The sophomore guard has hit double figures in scoring in 24 of his last 25 games, and he's scored at least 20 points eight times this season.

NOTES

Heading into this week, the Seahawks were one of just 13 teams in Division I with at least 24 wins this season.

UNCW forward Devontae Cacok leads the nation in field goal percentage at 78.7 percent.

Towson leads the CAA and is seventh in the nation in rebounding margin (+8.0 rpg).

The Tigers have held their last four opponents to under 70 points per game. The Seahawks are averaging 85.0 ppg.

