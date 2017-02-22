Seahawks can clinch at least share of CAA title with win Thursday

We already knew that CJ Bryce's days in Wilmington were numbered. But a social media post is giving an indication of where the outgoing UNCW men's basketball star CJ Bryce will end up.More >>
Behind a stellar outing from pitcher Alex Royalty and three home runs, UNCW scored a 6-2 victory over William & Mary at the CAA baseball tournament at Brooks Field.
Six in-state opponents and two invitational tournaments highlight the UNCW men's basketball nonconference schedule, which was released on Thursday.
New Hanover - 2 Holly Springs - 0 Caleb Bishop goes 5.2 innings, tosses 106 pitches in shutout win over Holly Springs. Wildcats one win from advancing to the state championship. Whiteville - 6 Rosewood - 5 Wolfpack score three in the 6th to earn a 6-5 win. Whiteville one win from advancing. Topsail - 1 Northern Guilford - 3 Pirates must win two games in a row to advance. Softball: West Brunswick - 8 Orange - 5
University of North Carolina head football coach Larry Fedora's contract was formally approved Thursday by the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, officially extending his deal though the 2022 season.
