UNCW hoping to reduce food waste with new compost system

Five pounds It may not sound like much, but it is when you gain it each day. That's about how much trash a person produces every 24 hours!

Last year in New Hanover County alone, nearly 270-thousand tons of trash were dumped into the county landfill.

:"What you can see with the growth of the county and its expected growth in the near term, we are just not able to keep up with it. When I see things like this I see it as a lost opportunity and we need to continue to push the envelope, " said Joe Suleyman, Director of Environmental Management in New Hanover County.

That's where UNCW comes in. The university will now be the guinea pig of sorts for a new pilot program using a new 40 foot long compost vacuum style system to reduce food waste, which alone makes up 50 percent of what is piling up.

The UNCW campus produces 90 tons of food waste a year.

"One of the great parts about this demonstration project is there is not a great composting facility located in the area. The closest one is 40 miles away so this will cut down on transport and emissions that result from it," says Marie Davis, UNCW Sustainability Coordinator.

The campus serves more than 3,000 meals alone at their main dining hall, that is 80 to 90 tons of food waste per year Now to help reduce food waste,

With the new compost system, that will cut UNCW's food waste in half.

The 40-foot tube will rotate as fresh air is pumped in, speeding up the composition.

The machine cost $370,000 dollars and was partially paid for in grants. If it works, Suleyman hopes it can be used in local schools and hospitals.

