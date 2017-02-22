Governor Cooper on teacher pay raises: 'It's time to put our money where our trust is.'

Gov. Roy Cooper stopped by Bradley Creek Elementary to talk about his proposed teacher pay raises. (Source: WECT)

Governor Roy Cooper stopped at Bradley Creek Elementary School in Wilmington Wednesday to discuss plans to raise the state's teacher pay to the national average by the early 2020s.

Cooper's state budget proposal will raise average teacher pay 5 percent for the 2017-18 school year, and another 5 percent for the 2018-19 year.

"We will have teacher salaries that are the best in the southeast in three years and at least the national average in five years," said Cooper.

Some teachers dip into their own pockets to pay for school supplies. Cooper's proposal puts a $150 stipend into each teacher's paycheck annually in hopes of easing that burden.

"It is a tangible acknowledgment that we appreciate the many sacrifices that our teachers make," explained Cooper.

North Carolina ranked 41st in the nation in average teacher pay according to estimates from the National Education Association.

Cooper said turning those numbers around will cost money. The governor estimates his proposal will cost approximately $813 million, but he added taxpayers won't see increased rates to pay for it.

"If we don't continue with corporate tax giveaways, if we don't continue with tax breaks for the wealthy, we will have the funds to invest and to make this investment," said Cooper.

An investment in education, that Cooper said, will support teachers and, in turn, set the future generation of workers up for success.

"The question [businesses] ask me first is not, 'what is your corporate tax rate?' The first question I get is, 'do you have the people that can perform the jobs that I create?'" Cooper said.

From the business world to the classroom, Cooper said teachers play a crucial role and, if passed, his proposal would give them the salary and supplies they deserve.

"We trust our teachers, and it's time to put our money where our trust is," said Cooper.

