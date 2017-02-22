Man impersonating officer seen in Bladen County

Major Larry Guyton with the Bladen County Sherriff's Department said a man was impersonating an officer on Saturday. (Source: Raycom Media)

Major Larry Guyton with the Bladen County Sheriff's Department said a man was impersonating an officer on Saturday. According to Guyton, a deputy's son was pulled over by an older model Crown Victoria with a blue light on the dashboard.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s with facial hair. He was wearing street clothes when he pulled the teenager over.

Being familiar with law enforcement in the area, the teenager didn't recognize the officer and asked the man for identification. When the man went back to his car, the driver pulled off.

Guyton said drivers should be cautious when being pulled over, and can ask for identification, especially if the officer is undercover.

