Traffic returns to normal after 18-wheeler overturns on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge ramp

An 18-wheeler overturned on a ramp heading onto the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge Wednesday morning.

The accident happened just before 9 a.m. on the ramp from Front Street to the bridge.

According to David Hines with the Wilmington Fire Department, the tractor-trailer was loaded with dry bulk cement. Some of the product spilled but did not pose any harm to the area.

According to the accident report, the driver told police she was turning onto the ramp at 25-30 mph and didn't remember anything after that.

Art Ackerson, a purchasing agent at Jacobi Lewis Company, heard the wreck and immediately went to the scene to see how he could help.

“So we ran up to take a look to see if she was okay and looked inside the cab and saw fluid running out and she asked me to get her out of there, so she was pinned underneath the steering wheel and the shifter and I tried to get her out,” Ackerson said. “I wanted to make sure she wasn’t injured bad enough not to move her, but she asked me to grab her and I got her legs free and pulled her.”

The driver suffered minor injuries in the wreck and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was later cited for exceeding a safe speed.

Ackerson said he’s seen similar incidents on the ramp before.

“We’ve reacted to these before, the truckers being around here all the time this happens, I don’t want to say quite frequently, but it happens before, but we just didn’t think,” Ackerson said. “We just ran out there to see if she was okay when she asked to get her out I got her out.”

Fire crews began clearing the scene at 11:30 a.m., according to Hines. The ramp re-opened just before 2 p.m.

