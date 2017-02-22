FOUND: Missing man located and is safe

Morgan Lee Couch was last seen at 7004 Cape Harbor Dr. Apt. P on Tuesday, Nov. 21. (Source: Facebook)

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office has located a 25-year-old man who was reported missing.

Morgan Lee Couch had last been seen on Cape Harbor Dr. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 wearing a blue plaid shirt, gray pants and gray shoes.

He was located Wednesday and is safe.

