Wrecks slow traffic on Oleander, Market St.

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>