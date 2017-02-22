Wrecks slow traffic on Oleander, Market St.

A vehicle overturned onto the sidewalk on Market St. Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)

A multiple-vehicle wreck is slowed traffic on Oleander Drive Wednesday morning.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, there were reports of injuries as a result of the wreck.

The accident occurred near the intersection with Wallace Ave. in the westbound lanes of Oleander.

The scene was cleared shortly after 8 a.m.

Another wreck occurred on Market Street near New Centre Dr. shortly before 7 a.m. when a vehicle overturned onto the sidewalk. No one was injured in the wreck.

