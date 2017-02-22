Carolina Beach surf school allowed to operate out of 'tiki trailer'

Silvagni was one of more than a dozen speakers at Tuesday's meeting. (Source: WECT)

A surf school can continue operating out of a tiki trailer after Carolina Beach Town Council voted to clarify requirements for itinerant merchants Tuesday.

Professional surfer Tony Silvagni runs Tony Silvagni Surf School from a trailer location on Hamlet Avenue.

Itinerant merchant locations are not required to connect to the town’s infrastructure.

At Tuesday’s meeting, council members outlined regulations regarding itinerant merchants including the requirement to have a “brick and mortar” primary business location and enforcement procedures.

More than a dozen people spoke out during the public hearing regarding the clarifications, both for and against itinerant merchants.

Opponents said it gives an unfair advantage to those businesses as they are not paying some of the costs of owning a building.

Supporters argued itinerant merchants provide an opportunity to expand small businesses. Many also praised Silvagni as a role model and teacher.

Ultimately council members voted unanimously for the clarifications.

Silvagni said that means his tiki trailer will continue to run business as usual.

"I'm pleased with the outcome and I'm really looking forward to working under the ordinance,” Silvagni said. “I just love Carolina Beach and I enjoy teaching people of all ages and all skill levels. This is where I call home. I travel all over the world. When I get to come back and share the sport it's a big highlight of my life."

