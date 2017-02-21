Fire crews finish burning off liquid propane that leaked in Wilmington

Wilmington Fire Department crews are on the scene of a liquid propane tank leak behind a home on Echo Lane in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington Fire Department crews worked overnight after a liquid propane (LP) tank leaked behind a home on Echo Lane in Wilmington.

Officials decided the safest strategy was to burn off the remaining LP in the tank, and that the process was completed shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. Crews left the scene at approximately 6:30 a.m.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Sammy Flowers, the leak was caused Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m, when a small backhoe accidentally hit a pressure relief valve on the tank. That caused the tank to release the LP into the air.

Flowers said no mandatory evacuations happened Tuesday night, but crews asked several residents in the immediate area to shelter in place while the remaining propane burns from the tank.

There have been no reported injuries.

