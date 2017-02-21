H2GO releases artist rendering of proposed reverse osmosis plant

The Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2Go in Leland has released an artist rendering of the proposed $29 million reverse osmosis plant.

Authority officials said in a news release that the timeline for construction to begin this fall, with the plant producing water in the first quarter of 2019.

The news release said the authority plans to build the plant on a 34-acre piece of property in the Waterford Business Park in Belville. The authority has applied for a permit with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. The authority is expecting an answer on its permit by late March or early April, according to a spokesman.

Supporters of the plant said it will provide a new water supply for customers without hurting the environment, freeing the authority from having to buy water wholesale from Brunswick County. But many customers question the need for a new water source, and fear their relatively small customer base could get stuck with the debt if the reverse osmosis plant does not deliver the promised savings.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.