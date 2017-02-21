Chadbourn town council meets after police chief's suspension

After more than an hour in closed session, Chadbourn Town Council dismissed Tuesday night without taking any action or voting. The meeting comes just days after Chadbourn Police Chief Rene Trevino was suspended.

Just two weeks into his role as chief, Trevino said he wasn't given a fair chance to do his job. He said that he was shocked to learn of his suspension.

Ricky Soles, a former Chadbourn officer fired for a Facebook post, said he sent Trevino's posts to town council. Soles cited parts of the town's social media policy, which was created after he was fired. Soles said he wanted to see the policy enforced fairly.

Trevino said town officials gave him the option to be demoted back to lieutenant in order to lift his suspension. Trevino said he denied that offer. He also said that if asked to resign, he would not. He said as of Tuesday night, he doesn't know how long his suspension will last.

Marie Kelly attended the meeting to support Trevino, and said his suspension was too harsh a punishment. Kelly said a verbal warning would have been more appropriate.

"Discipline him, yes. There were a few of those posts that were off-taste and they were after those social media policies were in effect," Kelly said, "Discipline him in accordance with the town discipline code."

Kelly said she's tired of the conflict between town council and the police department.

"It's got to stop, we have another good chief, leave him alone, let him do his job, manage the town, let the police do their work. Cut the nonsense," Kelly.

Lt. Brian Anderson, the second in command in the department, is overseeing the department during this suspension, according to Trevino.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.