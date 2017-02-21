First Act: St. Patrick's Day-inspired dinner and show at TheatreNOW

A new, St. Patrick's Day-inspired show debuts at TheatreNOW. The play mixes comedy with mystery. (Source: Penny Kohut)

Shamrock Holmes, a new show debuting at TheatreNOW, mixes comedy with mystery.

The play is written and directed by Penny Kohut, who has developed original St. Patrick’s Day shows for the venue for the past few years.

The show runs from Feb. 24 through March 25, with Friday and Saturday night dinner performances.

It stars Craig Kittner, Holly Cole Brown, Penny Kohut, Adam Rogers, Ron Hasson, Michael Lauricella and Linda Markas.

Chef Denise "O'Gordon" paired the play with St. Patrick's Day inspired Irish fare from the TheatreNOW kitchen, which includes Shamrock Green Veggie Soup, Corned Beef & Cabbage and a “wee bit o' Irish Beer.”

