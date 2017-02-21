Holly Shelter Shooting Range looks to increase price of daily pass

The Holly Shelter Shooting Range is looking at raising the price of a daily pass, (Source: WECT)

Pender County Commissioners heard a request from staff Tuesday to consider raising the price of a daily pass to Holly Shelter Shooting Range.

Staffers who manage the range want to raise the current $5 price to somewhere between $8 and $10. The daily pass allows shooters unlimited access to the range for one day.

The Holly Shelter Range is a joint partnership between Pender County and the NC Wildlife Resources Commission. The commission built the property, and the county now runs the day to day operations of the facility.

Pender County Planning and Community Development Director Kyle Breuer presented an update on the Holly Shelter Range to the board of commissioners.

"This is our first opportunity to look at those quarterly figures," Breuer said. "It was a goal of the county to have a revenue neutral facility through the partnership with the Wildlife Resources Commission."

The shooting range is currently not meeting revenue neutral goals and is about $500 under where it needs to be for the first quarter of 2017.

According to Breuer, demand at the facility is not to blame for the lack of revenue. He believes the low cost for a daily pass is creating the shortage in funds.

"An important aspect that we looked at was what are other state and county partnerships, what do they look like in their user fee costs," Breuer said. "Through our research, we found that there are other ranges out in the state that charge an additional or higher costs for that facility use."

Commissioners agreed that a price increase would be the best way to cover the expenses of the range.

Staff now will look at how much additional revenue a price increase can generate before making a formal request to the board of commissioners.

"We want to make sure we are not burdening the taxpayer to cover or subsidize the shortage on that, so staff will be looking to move forward on a potential price increase very soon," Breuer said. "It is not guaranteed at this point, as the board of commissioners would like to look at that."

