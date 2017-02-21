Iconic 'Days of Our Lives' renewed for record 52nd season

NBC announced Tuesday that they've renewed the acclaimed daytime drama Days of our Lives to a record 52nd season. (Source: NBC.com)

"Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives."

Those iconic words, which have drawn millions of viewers to their television sets for six decades, will continue after NBC announced Tuesday that they've renewed the acclaimed daytime drama Days of our Lives to a record 52nd season.

“We feel so privileged to be able to continue the remarkable legacy of Days of our Lives,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment.” “We thank Ken Corday and his team for their incredible accomplishments and look forward to all the stories from Salem that will continue to unfold.”

Days of our Lives, which aired its 13,000th episode in January, remains a television institution. The show first premiered as a half-hour drama in 1965 and expanded to an hour 10 years later.

The show is currently in its 51st season and airs nationally on NBC in the United States and in more than 25 countries internationally.

The show has garnered 46 Emmy Awards, including most recently 2013 and 2015’s Outstanding Daytime Drama, and 276 nominations, as well as multiple People's Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards.

