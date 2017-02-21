Chamber of Commerce commends WPD for reduction in violent crimes

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce presented Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous with a resolution Tuesday commending the department’s recent announcement that part 1 crimes were at their lowest levels in nearly 25 years. (Source: WECT)

In January, Evangelous said there were 5,396 part 1 crimes, classified as violent or property-related crimes, reported in 2016 -- the fewest since 1993 when 6,878 were reported.

Charlie Mattox, chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, said he wanted the police department to know the community appreciates its efforts to reduce crime in the area.

"What we really hope is that it encourages the brave men and women who are serving our community each and every day in law enforcement -- that it encourages them to go forward because they're doing such an important job that helps us all, and we hope with continued effort we continue to see crime reduce in the future,” Mattox said.

