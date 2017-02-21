Southport-Fort Fisher ferry will run an amended schedule

The Southport-Fort Fisher ferry will be running an amended schedule Thursday, Feb. 23 and Friday, Feb. 24 due to annual maintenance on ferry ramps. (Source: WECT)

The schedule will be as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 23:

From Southport: 5:30, 7, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15, 10:45 and 11:30 a.m., 1, 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, and 4:45 p.m.

From Fort Fisher: 6:15, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15, 10, and 11:30 a.m., 12:15, 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, and 4:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24:

From Southport: 5:30, 7, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15, 10:45, and 11:30 a.m., 1, 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, and 4:45 p.m. From Fort Fisher: 6:15, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15, 10, and 11:30 a.m., 12:15, 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 4:45 and 5:30 p.m.

The Southport-Fort Fisher ferry route will resume its regular schedule on Saturday, Feb. 25.