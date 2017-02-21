Active shooter drill planned at NHC Government Center

New Hanover County employees will hold a small-scale active shooter drill at the Government Center Wednesday, 8-10 a.m. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County employees will hold a small-scale active shooter drill at the Government Center Wednesday from 8-10 a.m.

The drill will be confined to the Information Technology wing of the building and the associated exits and parking lots. You will likely see emergency vehicles and personnel in the Government Center parking lot.

The county will remain open for business while the drill is taking place and no other county operations will be impacted.

The drill will help inform department-specific and facility-specific action plans and county-agency response plans.

A countywide policy and plan is in place to respond to active-shooter incidents.

A larger-scale drill involving more county operations is anticipated for the future.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.