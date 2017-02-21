Public hearing scheduled for proposed shellfish lease

There will be a public hearing on a proposed shellfish lease in Pender County March 9 at the Surf City Visitor Center. (Source: WECT)

There will be a public hearing on a proposed shellfish lease in Pender County March 9 at 6 p.m. at the Surf City Visitor Center.

Steven Giberson, of Hampstead, has applied to lease 4.86 acres of shellfish bottom in Topsail Sound.

Here is a map of the proposed lease:

The public may comment on the proposed lease at the meeting or in writing until 5 p.m. March 8. Written comments should be submitted to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

