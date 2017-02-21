Shop local at the North Brunswick Business Expo

The North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce will host a business expo Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. (Source: Pixabay)

More than 30 vendors of businesses large and small will be on hand to show off what they have to offer in products or services from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Business Expo will also offer a free shred event sponsored by Corning Credit Union. Drop off your documents/papers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the shred truck.

Admission and parking is free for this event.

