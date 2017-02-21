All clear given after Gregory Elementary evacuated due to possible gas leak

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a gas leak at Gregory Elementary Tuesday afternoon.(Source: Raycom Media)

According to dispatch, the suspected gas leak was first reported at 2:23 p.m.

The school, located at 1106 Ann Street, was evacuated and all students were accounted for, according to dispatch.

New Hanover County Schools tweeted that both Gregory Elementary and nearby Williston Middle are clear following the incident. Officials said fumes from a faulty water sprinkler likely triggered the alarm.

School officials said some buses may be delayed due to the evacuation.

Williston Middle will dismiss on time.

