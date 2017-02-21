Work is underway to build a North Carolina Civil War History Center

A center in Cumberland County will attempt to create a comprehensive portrait of North Carolina's history through the antebellum, Civil War, and reconstruction periods. (Source: WECT)

A center in Cumberland County will attempt to create a comprehensive portrait of North Carolina's history through the antebellum, Civil War, and reconstruction periods by using new patterns of data, newly discovered records, and cutting edge technology.

The fall of Fort Fisher and the capture of the city of Wilmington were major factors in ending the Civil War.

But before the final surrender, Union General William Sherman led his famous Carolinas Campaign scorched earth policy and ordered the destruction of a Confederate arsenal that had been built in Fayetteville, near the Cape Fear River.

Union troops used railroad rails as battering rams to knock the building down and set fires to complete the devastation.

Today, some remains of the buildings that were located along the back wall of the arsenal, including the foundations of two of the towers, can be seen in the park located behind the Museum of the Cape Fear Historical Complex in downtown Fayetteville.

But soon, near the remains of the arsenal, construction will begin on the new, $65 million North Carolina Civil War History Center, with the goal to educate visitors on the human impact and hardships caused before, during and after the four-year war.

"This is not about a battle but about the people of North Carolina, and that is from people in Asheville and how the war affected them to the people in Wilmington and how it affected them," said Mac Healy, North Carolina Civil War History Center. "We are not going to focus on individual battles as much as we are on the life of the people before, during and after the Civil War."

In early 1860, North Carolina was a picture of contrasts, with state leaders having not been especially eager to join the Confederacy. A county by county vote showed those in the eastern and central part of the state were more enthusiastic about the Confederate cause than those in the western part of the state.

Eventually, North Carolina became the 8th state to secede from the union, in May 1861, after the fall of Fort Sumter and the secession of Virginia.

In the end, North Carolina contributed more troops to the Confederacy than any other state, with over 30,000 of them dying during the four years of fighting.

Healy says North Carolina's Civil War stories are more than soldiers and battles, but stories of our home front, the experiences of women and children left while their husbands and fathers were away, the political and social turmoil of the times, especially after the war ended.

And they are asking for help, not only financially, but historically as well.

"Everybody has their own opinion of the Civil War, or no opinion, and it is not taught much anymore," Healy said. "What we want to do is make sure we present the facts as they were, both sides of the story, we are actually right now in the process of getting 100 stories from 100 counties, which will make up 10,000 stories from the people in North Carolina, and the important part of getting that is the fact that some of these stories get diffused over the centuries and so every day that goes by, we stand a chance of losing a better account of exactly how this did affect the people of North Carolina."

About a third of the funds that will be needed to create the history center have been raised with plans to break ground on the main part of the project is 2020, but there will be some construction underway beginning later this year with the entire project completed by 2022.

Regardless of how people feel about the Civil War, it is hoped that the center will afford all of us a better understanding of what took place in North Carolina during the most traumatic period in United States history.

