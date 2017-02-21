Plans submitted for parking deck, residential project on Grace St.

Plans have been submitted to city officials for an eight-story project that would include a parking garage, residential units and retails space in downtown Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Plans have been submitted to city officials for an eight-story project that would include a parking garage, residential units and retails space in downtown Wilmington.

The proposed project, which is listed as Riverbend 2nd & Grace on the plans, would be bordered by Grace, Second and Walnut streets next to the Hampton Inn Hotel.

According to the submitted plans, the mixed-use building would included 570 parking spaces, 120 residential units and more than 32,000-square-feet of retail space.

The retail space would be located on the first floor of the building along with a 1,744-square-foot lobby for the residential units.

The other seven floors would each have 18,841-square-feet of residential space.

A private one-way alleyway would run between the project and the back of the Bank of America building, which faces Third Street.

According to the City of Wilmington's website, the plans have a review date of March 9 with the city's technical review committee.

The site plans are by LS3P Associates Ltd. and Paramounte Engineering.

