Proceeds from BBQ to help renovate Fair Bluff church

Like many other structures in the Town of Fair Bluff, the town’s Baptist Church is still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Matthew and its aftermath.

Hurricane Matthew made its way up the east coast in early October 2016, and the subsequent flooding had devastating effects on inland communities in the state that neighbor rivers -- none more so than the small town of Fair Bluff, which lies along the banks of the Lumber River.

The church, located on Main Street, is holding its annual barbeque Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with all proceeds going towards renovating the damaged structure.

Along with the barbeque, which will be $8 per plate according to Mayor Billy Hammond, the church will be holding a bake sale.

