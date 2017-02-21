Surf City pushing for dune protection

Sand push to help protect the Surf City shoreline. (Source: WECT)

Surf City is implementing another ‘sand push’ to protect the shoreline.

This push will strengthen the dune system after damage from Hurricane Matthew. The push helps prevent additional dune loss and protects against future storms.

The work should be completed by the end of March, weather permitting.

The contractor may only push from three hours before low tide to three hours after low tide. The time frame allows them to gather the most sand possible.

Town staff will monitor the beach push but will not move sand fencing.

Homeowners are encouraged to move their fencing.

