Seahawks ranked in pair of national baseball polls

The UNCW baseball team is ranked in the top 25 in two national polls after a 3-0 start to its season.

The Seahawks are ranked 23rd in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers poll and 24th in the D1Baseball.com.

UNCW opens a three-game series at Ole Miss on Friday.

