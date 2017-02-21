Two women killed in Columbus County wreck

Two women were killed after their vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into a truck Monday morning in Columbus County. (Source: Raycom Media)

Two women were killed after the vehicle they were in ran a stop sign and crashed into a truck Monday morning in Columbus County.

Kimber Lee Wilmoth, 28, of North Myrtle Beach, and Lesley Renae Myers, 49, of Rockingham, died in the wreck, according to Sgt. Daniel T. Hilburn with the NC State Highway Patrol.

The wreck took place shortly after 9 a.m. three miles north of Cerro Gordo at the intersection of NC 242 and Princess Anne Road.

According to Sgt. Hilburn, Wilmoth was driving a 2000 BMW west on Princess Anne when she ran a stop sign and struck the side of a truck traveling south on NC 242.

The truck, which was pulling a trailer, ran off the road before overturning and ending up back on the road on its top. Hilburn said that both vehicles were estimated to be traveling about 50 miles per hour at the time of impact.

The driver of the truck, Collin Alexander McClearn, was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

No charges will be filed in the wreck.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.