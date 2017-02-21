Man accused of sex crimes against child in Columbus Co.

A 28-year-old man accused of multiple sex crimes against a child was arrested in Columbus County Monday night.

Martin Pridgen faces eight charges, including four counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of statutory sex offense with a child.

According to arrest warrants, the victim is 12 years old and the incidents occurred in November and December 2016.

Pridgen's bond was set at $160,000.

