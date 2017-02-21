Columbus County leaders take steps toward changing to medical examiner system

Columbus County Commissioners unanimously approved Monday night sending a letter to the county's legislative delegation.

County Manager William Clark requested the board's approval to send a letter regarding the transition from a county coroner to a medical examiner system.

Commissioner Edwin Russ said the board plans to recognize the previous county coroner, Lindwood Cartrette, at a future commissioners meeting. Cartrette has already resigned the position, but the county still uses an assistant coroner William Hannah.

Columbus County was one of the few counties in North Carolina using a county coroner. In June 2016, the North Carolina General Assembly unanimously voted to abolish the coroner's office in nearby Brunswick County. You can read more about that here.

