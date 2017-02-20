Bystanders rush to save victims of three-car wreck

Murray said nearly a dozen people ran to help passengers in the crash. (Source: Daniel Murray)

Nearly a dozen bystanders rushed to help after witnessing a three-car crash on a busy road Monday afternoon.

Wilmington police said the wreck happened around 3 p.m. on Oleander Drive near Independence Mall.

Daniel Murray was getting groceries at Harris Teeter when he said he heard a loud crash and saw flames shoot up into the air.

Murray said he didn’t stop to think and started running to the scene.

“I just wanted to make sure that everything was okay and wanted to be of any assistance that I could,” Murray said. “I think when things happen like that you tend not to think about your own well being and more so about anyone who’s injured or might be in harm.”

Employees and customers from nearby businesses brought fire extinguishers outside.

“Trapped inside the car was an elderly lady, and her driver’s side was pinned up by the black sedan,” Murray said. “Myself and a couple others took the fire extinguishers and used them to put out the fire and smashed through the windshield enough to be able to pull it out.”

Murray said people were able to get the passengers out before EMS arrived, but he doesn’t consider himself a hero.

“There were other people that were here that should be thanked way more than I ever should and take way more credit for anything,” Murray said. “It’s just people helping people, you know. I would like to think that anybody else that was around would have done the same thing. Put the other people before yourself and do what you can to help people out. It was kind of the mindset of everybody that was here.”

Police said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

No word yet on what caused the wreck.

