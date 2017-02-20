Former Wallace Rose-Hill coach Joey Price accepts new coaching job

Joey Price is heading to South Carolina to coach St. James (Source:WECT)

Decorated head football coach Joey Price is back in the game.

Price is heading to St. James (S.C.) to take over the Sharks football program in South Carolina. St. James went 0-10 a season ago.

Price is no stranger to turning around football programs, however. The year before Price arrived to Wallace Rose-Hill, the Bulldogs had just two wins. In 2009, Price led Wallace to a state title while earning AP Coach of the Year Honors.

In 20 seasons as a head coach, Price has compiled a 238-42 overall record, a winning percentage of 86%. In 2007, he guided South Columbus to a state championship.

The past three seasons, Wallace Rose-Hill lost a total of three games. They defeated West Montgomery 30-7 in the state title in December for their third straight championship.

