Commissioners ask for help to find remaining storm debris from Hurricane Matthew

Leaders in Bladen County want to know if property owners still have storm debris remaining from Hurricane Matthew because there may be funding to help remove it.

During their meeting Monday night, county commissioners heard from Dean Morris, Director of Soil and Water Conservation for Bladen County. According to Chairman Charles Ray Peterson, Morris provided an overview of the debris removal in the county, specifically along the Black River and South River, and also asked for citizen input on areas where debris may still remain.

Peterson said there is still some recovering funding available for debris removal. He said any citizens that are aware of remaining storm debris, should contact Morris at the Soil and Water Conservation Department at 910-862-3179. Peterson said the office may be able to provide assistance in completing applications for debris removal funding.

