Brunswick Co. celebrates opening of new senior center

A new senior center opened in Brunswick County Monday.

Elected officials, community leaders and citizens came out to the ribbon cutting to celebrate the new senior center, Brunswick Center at Leland. They were also given facility tours.

The new center is two stories. It is approximately triple the size of the older, smaller building it replaces. It has more room for classes and activities for seniors, as well as space that can be rented out by the community.

The new center was built on land provided by the Town of Leland and is near the Leland Library, Leland Town Hall, Leland Municipal Park, and the Leland Police Department.

“Public transportation already carries citizens here,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman and District 5 Commissioner Frank Williams.“We’re excited to see it finally come to fruition.”

The Brunswick Senior Resources, Inc. President and CEO Jim Fish said that the Brunswick Center at Leland is another step forward to having a senior center in each county district. It joins similar facilities in Southport and Shallotte, with a fourth soon to open in Supply. There are also seven senior sites throughout the county.

The new center will also be able to provide more than double the number of lunch meals offered per day, with the ability for meals to be prepared on site, and it will serve as a pick up location for Meals on Wheels drivers.

“Brunswick County is unique in that approximately 32 percent of our population is over the age of 65, compared to about 16 percent statewide,” Williams said. “This will also be of great use to those who aren’t as well off as some, with Meals on Wheels and offering consultation for health insurance. It’s a wonderful resource for the community.”

