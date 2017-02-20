Prescribed burn at Carolina Beach State Park set for Tuesday

Park officials said there will be a prescribed burn at Carolina Beach State Park on Tuesday, Feb. 21. (Source: Raycom Media)

The prescribed burn will take place around 10 a.m. in the vicinity of Campground Loop #2 which is directly behind the Food Lion Shopping Center and the US Post Office off Old Dow Road.

Sections of the Campground Trail and the Snow's Cut Trail will be closed during the burn.

The park will be open with the visitor center, marina, and campground operating as normal.

Officials said prescribed burns are necessary to reduce wildfire hazards, restore native ecosystems and benefit park wildlife.

