Prescribed burn at Carolina Beach State Park set for Tuesday - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Prescribed burn at Carolina Beach State Park set for Tuesday

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) -

Park officials said there will be a prescribed burn at Carolina Beach State Park on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The prescribed burn will take place around 10 a.m. in the vicinity of Campground Loop #2 which is directly behind the Food Lion Shopping Center and the US Post Office off Old Dow Road.

Sections of the Campground Trail and the Snow's Cut Trail will be closed during the burn.

The park will be open with the visitor center, marina, and campground operating as normal.

Officials said prescribed burns are necessary to reduce wildfire hazards, restore native ecosystems and benefit park wildlife.

